This morning, twelve fire engines were dispatched to a fire in Liverpool city centre.

On the corner of Mount Pleasant and Brownlow Hill, across from the Adelphi Hotel, emergency personnel are on the scene.

The fire is said to have started in a four-story abandoned building.

The’spiky tongue’ of a Liverpool fan turns out to be a large tumor growing in his cheek.

Residents and businesses in the area should close windows and doors, according to a spokesperson for Merseyside Fire and Rescue. If you have a medical condition, keep your medications close to hand and call NHS 111 for help if you encounter any side effects.

“Please avoid the area as this is a continuing issue with traffic closures.”

In the previous month, a cowardly bully, a gun smuggler, and a dog sex film paedophile have all been arrested.

A jealous ex-boyfriend stabbed a love rival in the back, a woman who got “infatuated” with her best friend, and four guys involved in a botched gangland shooting were among the cases heard in court.

A paedophile molested a youngster and then fantasized about it online with other males, as well as a KFC employee who sexually abused a coworker, were both disturbing situations.

After having a stroke during his five-month stay in hospital, a doctor who contracted covid last year has been rendered legally blind and has cognitive issues.

Doctor Sanjeev Sharma was brought to the hospital on April 9, 2020, after suffering from coronavirus and being unable to eat or drink.

After being admitted, it was discovered that he had contracted the fatal infection, and he was put on oxygen at Southport Hospital almost away.

The 66-year-old, described by his wife as previously robust and healthy, quickly deteriorated.

