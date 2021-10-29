A major change to Facebook is taking effect right now.

Facebook has announced that it will change its name and brand altogether, effective immediately.

Starting today, Mark Zuckerberg has stated that the social media behemoth will be known as ‘Meta.’

Following outrage over the company’s many operations, including the main Facebook platform, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the decision was made.

The basic Facebook service will remain untouched, despite the company’s rebranding to Meta.

This is comparable to how Google changed its name to Alphabet in 2015 to reflect its shift away from only being a search engine.

The redesign is intended to reflect the company’s expanding business portfolio outside social networking, especially as it moves on with plans to establish the so-called metaverse, an online world where people can meet, play, and work virtually, frequently through the use of virtual reality headsets.

The current brand is “so intimately linked to one product that it can’t reasonably reflect all that we’re doing today, let alone in the future,” according to CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

“I hope that we be seen as a metaverse firm over time,” he said in a virtual conference. “I want to anchor our work and our identity on what we’re building towards.”

“We just stated that we will be making a significant change to our business. We’re now looking at and reporting on our business as two separate parts, one for our app family and one for our future platform effort.

“As part of this, we need to create a new corporate identity that encompasses all we do and reflects who we are and what we want to achieve.

“I am pleased to inform that our company has changed its name to Meta as of today.”