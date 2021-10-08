A major change to contactless card payments is expected to take effect next week.

The maximum amount you can spend on a contactless card will increase next week.

The government announced plans to raise the limitations earlier this year, but banks have yet to decide when they will take effect.

According to The Daily Record, UK Finance has officially announced that shoppers will be able to spend up to £100 with contactless cards from October 15.

David Postings, the chief executive of the trade organization UK Finance, said: “Consumers have embraced contactless payment, and an increasing number of transactions are being completed using this technology.””

People will be able to pay for higher-value transactions such as their weekly groceries or filling up their car with gas now that the cap has been raised to £100.

“The payments sector has worked hard to put in place the infrastructure that will allow shops to update their payment systems and start offering this new higher limit to their customers.”

The increase is the second in less than two years, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak has stated that it will make shopping even easier.

He stated, ” “Increasing the contactless limit will make it easier than ever to pay safely and securely, whether at your favorite pub or restaurant.

“As people return to the high street, millions of payments will become easier, giving merchants and shoppers a much-needed boost.”

According to a new YouGov.co.uk poll, half of Britons (50 percent) favour raising contactless payment limits to £100 from £45, with roughly a fifth of this group strongly supporting the hike (17 percent ). While there is widespread support, more than two-fifths of the public are opposed to the rise (42 percent ).

Opposition is pretty consistent across age groups (39-45 percent), but support for the hike varies significantly (46-54 percent ). The least supporting age group is 18 to 24, while the most supportive age group is above 65.

Payments were capped at £10 when contactless cards were initially launched in 2007.

In the early days of the Coronavirus, this increased to £15 in 2010, £20 in 2012, £30 in 2015, and £45 in April of last year.