A major award has been given to the UAE’s Waterfalls Initiative for Global Healthcare Training.

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) has just awarded the United Arab Emirates, represented by Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, a special prize for Waterfalls, a global initiative they launched to improve the capabilities of medical professionals around the world.

Mohamed bin Rashid, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, and Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, are both actively participating in this global effort. Waterfalls has provided ongoing education to over 1 million healthcare practitioners from all around the world in just over a year. During the pandemic, the goal of this global campaign is to support front-line workers in all medical and humanitarian disciplines.

Saif bin Zayed thanked the PAM and underlined the UAE’s commitment to creating bridges of collaboration and assisting all those in need, regardless of nationality, race, or religion, as he accepted the award. “These are the ideals on which the United Arab Emirates was created fifty years ago, by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who led the country with his wisdom and earnest desire for world peace and coexistence,” he said. Waterfalls is a global effort for continuous education created by the UAE in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak, with the goal of providing healthcare workers with the ongoing information and upskilling they need.

More than 347 well-known local and international speakers and lecturers delivered hundreds of specialized online webinars in medical fields such as cardiology, dermatology, and emergency medicine, with the participation of 84 international scientific, medical, and academic institutions such as the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Waterfalls’ “effort and passion,” according to PAM Secretary General Sergio Piazzi, “shows the UAE’s dedication to promoting foreign education.”

"Not only does the Waterfalls Initiative provide a strong system that trains doctors, physicians, pharmacists, technicians, and specialists around the world, but it is also the main provider for online webinars presented by well-known local and international speakers and lecturers," said Ronald Lavater, CEO of the International Hospital Federation, which is also a partner in the initiative. The UAE's strong goal to empower all segments of society via knowledge and education is reflected in this.