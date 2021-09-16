A major announcement was made regarding the 2021 Liverpool Bonfire Night fireworks spectacular.

People have been wondering if Liverpool’s Bonfire Night fireworks display will take place this year now that numerous Covid restrictions have been relaxed.

The River of Light Trail will return for a 17-night run this week, with artwork inspired by Liverpool’s musical tradition on show.

Each November, the trail takes over Liverpool’s beautiful waterfront, and it frequently coincides with the city’s annual Bonfire Night fireworks display.

The River of Light will, however, be devoid of fireworks this year, according to Liverpool City Council. Because the city’s previous Bonfire Night shows drew enormous crowds, the council has decided to leave fireworks out of its plans.

Instead, the council is hoping that its River of Light route plans would go forward “regardless of the situation” with the coronavirus outbreak.

“We’re happy to be able to bring back outdoor events, but it’s our obligation to ensure they’re as safe as possible,” said Claire McColgan, Liverpool’s director of culture.

“They take months to arrange, and in these uncertain times, we needed to plan something that would continue on regardless of the situation with Covid-19.

“Our Pier Head fireworks display can draw up to 50,000 people, and although being outside, it gets incredibly crowded, so we’ve decided not to include it this year.

“This will not detract from the popular River of Light route, which people can enjoy for free and with plenty of area for social activities over the course of 17 nights.”

From Friday, October 22 through Sunday, November 7, the River of Light will be back with light displays themed ‘Rhythm of the Light.’

The artists who will participate in the free trail will be announced next month, but tourists can expect pieces on the magnitude of those that transformed the waterfront earlier this year, such as the Rainbow Bridge and the illuminated laundry line on Castle Street.

The new trail will be designed to help people to maintain social distance, but those suffering from Covid-19 effects should avoid it.