A mail carrier was sentenced to prison for stealing stimulus checks and gift cards worth $21,000.

Prosecutors reported last week that a former USPS employee in Massachusetts was sentenced to prison for stealing stimulus checks and making fraudulent transactions and ATM withdrawals with stolen debit cards.

Angela Gomez, 40, was sentenced to three months in prison and three years of supervised release by District Court Judge Denise Casper on Friday, according to a statement provided by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts on the day of the sentencing.

On May 11, the Lynn, Massachusetts, individual pled guilty to one count of employee mail theft after stealing over $21,000 in stimulus checks, fraudulent debit card purchases, and ATM withdrawals.

According to a statement posted on the Department of Justice’s website, Gomez drew the attention of authorities after detectives obtained information in February 2020 that USPS customers in Lynn had reported missing mail.

An expected gift card from clothing designer Lilly Pulitzer never arrived in the mail, according to one consumer. It had a route that was determined to have been handled by Gomez, who was then working for USPS as a city carrier assistant.

The gift card, on the other hand, had been used for products shipped to Gomez’s home address in January of that year. Prosecutors also claim that the email address used to make the purchases belonged to Gomez.

Surveillance of Gomez at work indicated that she had rummaged through and stolen mail 21 times.

After repeated unlawful ATM withdrawals and debit card purchases were made using three separate compromised accounts, all of which were held by individuals who resided on Gomez’s previous carrier route before to the transactions, an Eastern Bank fraud investigator alerted federal investigators.

Security camera footage from numerous of the transactions revealed Gomez making unlawful purchases using debit cards linked to the three Eastern Bank accounts that had been accessed.

Gomez also made illicit cash withdrawals from the three accounts, according to Eastern Bank security videos.

Gomez had taken a total of $21,387, which was split into $4,800 from stolen U.S. Treasury Economic Impact Payment checks — sometimes known as stimulus checks — and $16,587 from the three Eastern Bank accounts. As part of her plea agreement, she agreed to pay the reparations to the victims.