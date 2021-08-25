A maid is on trial for allegedly mixing her menstrual blood and urine in her employer’s food.

The trial of a Singapore maid accused of contaminating her employer’s food with her monthly blood and urine began on Monday.

Rowena Ola Canares, a 44-year-old Filipino domestic worker, is fighting a charge of doing mischief for alleged crimes she did in 2019 while working for a family in Sengkang, Singapore’s North-East region, according to Malaymail.

In May 2017, Canares started working for the employer’s family. She took care of the employer’s two children, wife, and mother-in-law as well as cooking the majority of the family’s meals. Her contract was extended for another two years two years later.

The alleged violations were discovered after Canares’ ex-boyfriend forwarded them text messages over WhatsApp, according to the employers, whose identities cannot be divulged owing to a gag order.

On Dec. 15, 2019, Canares’ ex-boyfriend, who died in April, sent texts to the employer. “He sent me and my wife a message alleging she had put menstrual blood and pee in the family’s food,” he said. According to Today Online, the employer told the court, “I was surprised.” Screenshots of the communications they received were also provided to the court.

Canares had admitted to the wrongdoing during the investigation, according to the employer.

“I heard that she had done it, combined those two things in my lunch, at one time when the authorities were investigating. She repeatedly said, “Sorry sir, sorry ma’am.” We didn’t accept her apologies, of course,” the employer testified in court.

Canares’ lawyer, on the other hand, stated in court on Monday that his client lied to his ex-boyfriend about the crimes and had not performed them. Canares did not refute the violations during the investigation, according to the lawyer, because she was terrified of her employer.

Canares stated that when she expressed her dissatisfaction with her family, her ex-boyfriend advised her to commit the actions. An investigator said in court that the man denied the allegations during a police interview.

Canares could face up to two years in prison, a fine, or both if convicted on the charges.