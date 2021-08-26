A magnificent Knight is angling.

Carr Mill Dam has been in great shape this week, with anglers from all over the Northwest enjoying the great fishing on this enormous body of water.

This site is now regarded as one of the greatest in the country, with skimmers and bream primarily displaying for both pleasure anglers and matchmen.

The dam, with its many diverse curves and depths within it, has a lot to offer on this re-energised vast water, which can offer any fisherman an insight into how natural venues differ from commercial venues of today.

Another individual who has spent practically a lifetime on the dam is Wigan’s Dennis Knight, who was already mentioned in last week’s piece about the match success of Wirral’s Derek Bennett.

It was once remarked that growing older is a new stage of opportunity and strength, not a loss of youth. This is certainly true in angling more than any other sport given experience, and one individual who has proven it in his 71st year.

Knight has found the energy to take on some of the strongest fields in match angling today, having already gathered many wins around the UK and Ireland, where he still maintains an incredible match record.

With this, he drew a zone near the arches that, in its current state, has not had the pleasure of seeing him grace it in a match. The ‘master’ from Wigan then drew the coveted peg 36 after allegedly getting his hands dirty with practice to get used to the several skimmers present.

He combined two good bream with a slew of little skimmers for a fantastic arm-aching 32lb win.

If that wasn’t enough, Knight also competed in the Monday members match, and despite feeling “out of it” on an unfancied peg 31, he delivered in another outstanding effort to earn his second win in two days. He alternated between classic feeder and method tactics on Sunday, like he did on Saturday.

Knight combined 32.15.0 with maggot, wafter, and pellet as hookbait.

