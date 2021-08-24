A magnificent 7-foot statue of a music great will be unveiled in Liverpool.

Andy Edwards, the sculptor behind the renowned Beatles statue on Liverpool’s Waterfront, is working on the new piece.

Positive Vibration, a reggae festival, commissioned the project, which will culminate in the unveiling of a 7-foot tall monument of cultural icon Bob Marley next month.

The Palm House at Sefton Park has announced a 20th anniversary celebration.

The statue is intended to represent Bob Marley’s universal message of love, unity, and optimism, which Positive Vibration believes is required following everyone’s rough year.

With divisiveness defining much of public conversation in recent months, it is hoped that the statue will inspire individuals all around the city.

“Bob Marley is a cultural icon who is recognized and adored all over the world,” Positive Vibration added. He is, above all, a symbol of peace, love, and unity, all of which are needed now more than ever.

We hope that the Bob statue not only honors his memory, but also brings joy, happiness, and inspiration to anyone who come across and interact with it.”

After seeing the impact of both his waterfront Beatles statue and Mohammed Ali sculpture in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle, Positive Vibration chose sculptor Andy Edwards for the project.

The festival and the sculptor collaborated to bring the statue to reality after being approached through Castle Fine Arts Foundry.

Local community groups, such as Staged Kaos’ young people, were also involved in the project’s development, with some of them volunteering at the Foundry.

Andy, an artist, remarked on the project, saying, “Peace is not a nap, it’s a fight.” It’s not a one-time event like a slogan on a T-shirt; it’s a continuous struggle. Every sort of peace in the world is currently under assault, and we need champions.

“We need Bob Marley and the power he conjures back in the middle of the ring. We’re set to face some of humanity’s most difficult challenges, and there’s only one way to meet them: with love and solidarity.

“This is the work that has resulted.”

