A lucky man purchases two identical lottery tickets and wins twice.

A lottery winner from North Carolina has won the jackpot twice.

Scotty Thomas of Fayetteville purchased two identical lottery tickets by accident, and his numbers were drawn twice on November 27.

“I was simply resting in bed watching a basketball game on TV, and I couldn’t remember whether or not I filled it out,” Thomas explained.

“I went ahead and filled it out again, and my son wondered why there were two different amounts mentioned the next morning.” “I believe I filled it out twice,” I realized. “When I discovered I won, I had to lay down on the floor because I truly couldn’t believe it,” he stated when asked to recall the moment he realized his numbers had come in. It’s just a lucky break.” Because he purchased both $2 tickets through the lottery’s online program, the 49-year-old dump truck driver received two emails about his winning tickets.

Thomas was able to receive $780,000 in total, with each ticket bringing in $390,000. He intends to put money into his business, buy a new home, and assist his family. He ended up with $551,851 in his pocket after taxes.

The North Carolina Lottery has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

A Virginia guy won the lotto 20 times after purchasing 20 identical tickets in early November.

William Newell opted to buy 20 tickets for the same drawing with the four-digit combination 5-4-1-1, according to the Virginia Lottery.

According to Virginia Lottery representative John Hagerty, the “choose 4” game permitted each ticket to win the top prize.

“Buying many tickets with the same numbers can raise total winnings in a drawing,” he explained.

“Buying many tickets with the same numbers has no effect on your chances of winning,” he continued.

Newell received $5,000 for each identical ticket, totaling $100,000 in prize money.

Newell stated that he had no intention of using the funds. “There’s no denying it feels fantastic.” The state of Virginia began permitting online lottery ticket purchases just over a year ago in an effort to make lottery participation more accessible.

"Virginians have really taken to the convenience of playing the Lottery from their smartphones, tablets, or computers," Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kevin Hall said in a statement.