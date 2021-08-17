A low-flying peacock strikes a biker in the chest, killing him.

In India, a 34-year-old man died after a peacock landed on his chest while he was riding his bike. After his vehicle lost control and slammed into a wall, the victim died at the spot.

The terrible incident occurred on Monday in Kerala’s southern state, according to local news site The New Indian Express. Pramosh, a private bank employee, was the lone victim identified.

At the time of the accident, Pramosh’s wife was riding pillion. According to the story, she has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

According to the police, the accident occurred on their way to work on Monday morning. The low-flying bird unexpectedly collided with the man and coiled itself around the motorcycle wheels. After losing control, the car collided with another two-wheeler before crashing into a house’s compound wall.

Despite the fact that they transported Pramosh to a neighboring hospital, he died from his injuries. The bird, too, died as a result of the mishap. The rider of the second bike was only slightly hurt. In addition to the police, Forest Department personnel arrived on the scene and took the peacock’s body into custody.

“Peacocks are understory birds, not canopy birds,” ornithologist Nameer P.O. stated, describing the situation as tragic. They frequently fly low, so such mishaps are possible.”

In a forest or wooded region, such birds normally thrive in the underlying layer of foliage. Peacocks, despite their vast size, are known to be quick flyers, therefore a collision can have a significant impact. According to Republic World News, the accident site features a lot of foliage and a lot of peacocks.

Peacock-related traffic accidents have also been reported in other parts of India. A 24-year-old motorcycle rider died last month in the town of Udupi after being struck by a peacock. When the bird collided with the cyclist, it was flying across a bridge. The victim, Abdullah, fell on the side of a divider, while the bird died on the scene. He was brought to a local hospital with critical head injuries, but he was unable to be rescued.