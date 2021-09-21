A loving grandfather is remembered, a drunk gardener swings a chainsaw, and a drug dealer is arrested.

Good evening, here are the most recent headlines from The Washington Newsday for Tuesday, September 21 to keep you informed.

A chainsaw was lit outside their home by an intoxicated landscape gardener who “snapped” following a fight with his neighbors.

Lee Brady, 48, of Cockshead Road, Gateacre, did not attack anyone with it, according to the court, and his actions were only discovered when he called the police and made false charges.

Brady called the police on August 8 last year, alleging he had an argument with his neighbors, according to prosecutor Joshua Sanderson-Kirk. They had threatened to kill him, he claimed, and had used weapons and threatened him with a dog.

Officers arrived at his home and discovered him was inebriated, with bottles of beer and vodka strewn around his apartment.

Other neighbors in the complex reported hearing an argument between Brady and others, and that he was spotted leaving his flat, followed by the sound of a chainsaw rushing down the hallway.

“When he was detained and taken into detention, he answered, ‘Don’t drink kids,’” Mr Sanderson-Kirk said.

He stated that he had activated it “because he was enraged.” He expressed contrition and admitted that he had made a mistake.”

Although Brady did not intend to use the chainsaw, Judge David Potter said that “due to your intoxication and heightened state of arousal, a confrontation with others may have been out of your control,” and that “the court does say this offence was so serious only a custodial sentence is appropriate.”

However, he decided to suspend a 12-month prison sentence for two years due to his personal mitigating and the actual potential of rehabilitation.

The death of a guy who had been given the all-clear twice has left a family distraught.

Philip Baker worked in the steel business and was described by his daughter, Helen, as a loving father and grandfather who was “gentle” and “giving.”

When he was younger, the 68-year-old lived in Bromborough, Wirral.