A Louisiana mother faces murder charges following the death of her four-day-old baby due to a fentanyl overdose.

After her 4-day-old newborn girl died of a fentanyl overdose, a Louisiana woman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a medical issue at a hotel in the 1100 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey about 3.40 a.m. on June 10. According to authorities, 28-year-old Lana Cristina, who was staying at the hotel, contacted 911 after discovering the infant was not breathing, according to WWL-TV.

The infant was rushed to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, according to the report.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto stated that an autopsy and toxicology test were conducted following the baby’s death. “Toxicology reports were recently returned, indicating that the victim died of acute fentanyl toxicity,” he stated in a Facebook post.

Cristina revealed to detectives that she used the fentanyl pill prior to breastfeeding the infant, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Cristina was arrested after her 4-day-old child’s death was ruled a homicide,” Lopinto stated.

Cristina was charged with second-degree murder Wednesday, despite the fact that the infant died in June. According to officers, she was booked at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Cristina’s daughter was not identified by police.

This is Cristina’s second run-in with the law. Cristina was previously arrested in 2013 when she was 20 years old in connection with a friend’s drug-related death, Amber Hollis, 23, of The Times-Picayune reported. Cristina was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the overdose death at the time. She pled guilty to negligent homicide and received a five-year prison sentence for selling heroin to her companion.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is used to treat pain in cancer patients and is regarded more strong than heroin. Fentanyl is 50-100 times more potent than morphine.

According to the National Library of Medicine in the United States, fentanyl is a habit-forming drug that should not be used in higher dosages or for longer than prescribed by a physician. It states that this medication should be provided to people aged 18 or older for chronic cancer pain.

