A Louisiana man stabs his grandmother to death and injures four others.

During a spree that concluded with authorities shooting and wounded the suspect, a Louisiana man was arrested for killing his grandmother and injuring four others.

On Sunday morning, police received a complaint about a domestic incident at a home in the Wimbledon neighborhood. According to WBRZ, Aaron Morgan, 28, allegedly attacked his grandmother and mother before stealing her car and fled the scene.

Morgan allegedly stole another vehicle after shooting three victims in the parking lot of Alexander’s grocery store on Highland Road.

He then proceeded to the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Jefferson Highway.

“A short time later, EBRSO Deputies discovered the suspect driving and attempted to stop the vehicle,” the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said.

Morgan, according to deputies, left the stolen car there and fled. After departing the vehicle, he allegedly attempted to carjack someone else. The deputies fired when he leapt over a fence and pointed a revolver at them.

According to KATC, the suspect was shot twice and sent to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening. The altercation did not result in any other injuries.

Morgan’s grandmother, 78-year-old Dianne Gafford, died as a result of her injuries. The mother, whose identity was kept hidden from the public, made it out alive.

The three shooting victims were treated by medics at a walk-in clinic in the parking lot. According to police, they are all expected to make a full recovery.

Morgan will be charged with his grandmother’s murder, as well as a slew of other crimes, including the shootings, once he is released from the hospital.

“This morning a horrific tragedy occurred in our community where several individuals were hurt and at least one has died,” Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said on Twitter. Because to our first responders’ rapid efforts, there is no longer an active threat; nonetheless, our public safety authorities are currently responding to this tragic event.”

“As more information becomes available, we will communicate with law enforcement. Please keep those who are recovering in your thoughts and prayers. Thank you also to the wonderful Samaritans who stepped in to help immediately after the incident,” Broome added.