A loud bang and a flash of light were interpreted as a ‘explosion.’

Several witnesses speculated that a “explosion” created the loud sound and flash of light, while others were baffled as to what caused the incident.

At around 7.30pm on Tuesday September 7, the blast and flash were seen and heard on the outskirts of Southport near Scarisbrick.

A woman used Facebook to try to figure out what had happened.

Following the incident, the Royal Liverpool Hospital and the surrounding area have been closed off.

“Did anyone else hear a tremendous blast and a flash of light near Morris Dancers?” she wrote.

Other locals made educated predictions in response to the message. It was described as a “explosion” by one woman.

“Yes, it sounded like an explosion of some sort,” she said, “but my husband below never [heard it].” I’m glad I saw this since I feared I was going insane.”

It even shook their barn, according to one witness.

“It shook the barns,” she explained.

It was a real ‘explosion.’”

Several individuals mistook it for fireworks, despite the fact that no one saw them.

When that happened, one woman stated her dog went into hiding.

“Yes, my dog, who despises pyrotechnics, shot under the coffee table (where she didn’t fit).” It was quite loud.”

Lancashire Police said that no reports of the event had been received.