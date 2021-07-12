A lottery winner with two tickets is in for a double shock.

Seven Corby neighbors are overjoyed after winning £240,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery. On May 23, NN18 8DW was revealed as a lottery winner, with six lucky players receiving a cheque for £30,000 apiece, and Sandor Piroth, 59, pocketing £60,000 after purchasing two tickets.

When his £30,000 check was unveiled, he glowed with delight and exclaimed, “Oh amazing!” That’s a substantial sum; isn’t it worthwhile?

“It will always be beneficial since we’ve all been going through a difficult time recently, and it’s the ideal time to get this type of money, it’s fantastic!”

Sandor was even more taken aback when Jeff presented him with a second £30,000 check. “Blimey, Oh my God, Fantastic!” he exclaimed.

Sandor intends to use the cash to purchase a new kitchen and cooker, and he has even prepared his first dinner. He joked, “The starter would be a Hungarian goulash because my parents are Hungarians, but there would be no dessert because I’m on a diet.”

“We’ll definitely be looking at a break to the Maldives, hopefully in November,” Sandor, who works in the fishing equipment industry, said.

The Queen’s regiment ex-serviceman intends to contribute some of his money to his regimental charity, which he wants to visit next month. “I’m going there soon because they have a woods and we like to assist out; it’s a fantastic place to reflect,” he continued.

Sandor and his girlfriend want to celebrate the windfall with a good supper at one of the neighborhood restaurants, which is reopening.

Another of the lucky £30,000 winners has a lot to be happy about, as his expecting daughter’s gender reveal party and his 24th wedding anniversary all coincide on the same week.

On a video conference with lottery ambassador Jeff Brazier, Gary Harman, 51, learned how much he had won. Gary received £30,000 and was taken aback when his check was displayed, exclaiming, “Wow, wow, wow.” Fantastic, yes, incredible, totally incredible!

“Wow, that’s a lot of money; I’m ecstatic.”

The victory brought delight to the father of two, who will soon welcome his first grandchild. Ellie, his daughter. The summary comes to a close.