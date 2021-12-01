A lottery ticket included in a ‘Get Well’ card wins a heart patient $1 million.

A scratch-off ticket included in a “get well” card given to a Massachusetts man after his open-heart surgery won him $1 million in the lotto.

Alexander McLeish, of Attleborough, was recovering from open-heart surgery when a friend gave him a card with three lottery tickets inside earlier this month. According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, he scratched the first three letters on the “Your Letters” box of one of the crossword lottery tickets, revealing his initials, A, W, and M.

McLeish’s luck continued to improve as he matched letters to words on a lottery ticket for the “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” game.

In the end, he took home the game’s second-highest prize of $1 million.

According to CNN, there are ten prize winners for the $20 lottery ticket, with the first reward being $5 million.

“As if that wasn’t enough of a good sign,” the news release said, “the word ‘HEART’ appeared on the bottom row of his winning puzzle.”

On Nov. 26, McLeish went to the Mass Lottery headquarters in Dorchester to claim his win. According to the news release, he chose the cash option and got a one-time payout of $650,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket was sold at the Quickeez Beer, Wine, and Convenience store on 60 North Main St. in Carver. According to the press release, the business will earn a $10,000 incentive.

It’s unclear whether McLeish intends to split the prize money with his pal.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time McLeish has struck it rich with a one-of-a-kind ticket. He won a $1,000 win on a lottery ticket that a buddy gave him for his birthday several years ago, according to WWLP.

