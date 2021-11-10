A lorry slides off the highway and topples over, closing a lane on the M6.

This morning, a lorry veered off the highway, causing considerable traffic congestion.

One lane of the M6 southbound has been stopped as emergency crews rushed to the scene just before 9 a.m. to recover an HGV.

The collision occurred between junctions 28 and 27 of Leyland Way and Crow Orchard Road.

Traffic officers and maintenance staff were dispatched to the scene to assist with the cleanup.

The closure is expected to stay in place “for some time” till the recovery work is completed, they said.

The lane closure generated tailbacks, which resulted in delays of more than 20 minutes, according to travel monitoring company Inrix.

Following the incident, Highways England predicts that traffic will remain congested until 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10.

