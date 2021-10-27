A ‘loophole’ in Just Eat is forcing a takeaway entrepreneur out of business.

A takeout owner alleges that a ‘loophole’ in Just Eat is driving him out of business.

Customers falsely canceling purchases, according to Marc Faulkner, director of the Deli Group in St Helens, despite their food arriving in full.

Dentons Deli, Newton Deli, and Kopi Coffee are all part of The Deli Group, and Marc thinks the problem has gotten much worse since the’scam’ started circulating on social media.

Customers may think the ‘loophole’ is a sly ‘hack,’ but it actually damages tiny independent firms, according to Marc, 33.

Marc, 33, who lives in Newton-Le-Willows said: "The honest answer is that I'm not sure how we're going to keep going – it's not looking good.

“In the current climate, we’re all trading on borrowed time anyhow, robbing Peter to pay Paul and deferring payment of a bill for another month until we can stretch out our suppliers’ goodwill and other concerns without this.”

“If this problem isn’t rectified by the end of next month, a number of enterprises will simply cease to exist.””

Marc stated that after analyzing his most recent accounts, he was slammed with a total of 16 refund claims, all of which he feels are false.

“It’s literally crippling us,” he remarked.

All three Deli Group locations have been Just Eat partners for a long time, and Newton Deli is a Just Eat local legend, which means they are one of the company’s most popular restaurant partners.

As a result, Marc stated that leaving Just Eat isn’t an option for them because losing the takeaway money will “just close them down.”

“Obviously, we’re losing hundreds of pounds [via the loophole]nonetheless, which isn’t sustainable,” Marc continued, “so I’m not sure what the answer and the way forward is.”

Marc feels that there is a “lingering misconception” that Just Eat covers the cost when customers want a refund; however, he maintains that this is not the case, and that the restaurant partner pays the entire value of any refunded payment.

"There appears to be a," he added.