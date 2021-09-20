A lonely and “hungry” man is overjoyed as a critical service is reopened.

In March 2020, Teardrops – Supporting Your Community in St Helens was forced to close its doors to its service users, who included homeless, vulnerable, and low-income families, causing many regulars at the charity sadness and feelings of “loss.”

Shauni Ward launched the organization on Crab Street in 2016 after a discussion with a homeless guy outside McDonald’s inspired her to safeguard and accommodate those living on the streets or without a recognized home address.

“I’d gone past the homeless a lot of times before and never really thought much about it because, like most people, you simply go about your regular business,” she told The Washington Newsday. But there was this one occasion when I saw this guy outside of Mcdonalds struggling to get the last drops of water out of his bottle and I thought to myself, “Why are people still living like this in this day and age?”

“I got home after speaking with him for approximately 20 minutes and providing him dinner, but he remained on my mind. I was perplexed as to why it bothered me so much. When I told my mother about it, we spoke about starting a foundation to aid people like him, and that’s how it all started.”

After a breakup three years ago that left him homeless for six months, Peter Taylforth has been a regular at Teardrops for a couple of years. He told The Washington Newsday that he relies on them to help him cope with loneliness, and that they have helped him and others at difficult times.

“During Covid, the homeless didn’t have someplace warm to come during the day when they usually came here,” he explained. They were visible on the streets and in parks, prompting police complaints for “mucking up the town center.”

“Teardrops isn’t only for the homeless; it’s for everyone.”

