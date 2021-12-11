A Liverpool teacher tells why he lives with 1000 spiders in his home.

In the blazing heat of Liverpool, a teacher keeps 1,000 spiders.

Ian Wileman, 53, has been collecting spiders since he was 15 years old.

Ian let his collection of 60 arachnids diminish till he gave the last of his arachnids away after his “beautiful” primary school teacher wife died only a week after he had urged her to stay off work when she contracted illness.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “I went into the room when I wasn’t feeling well, shortly after Michelle died, and discovered a couple of them had died because I’d forgotten to water them.

“I was devastated because I knew I wasn’t in a good place, and then losing a couple of animals because I hadn’t gone in and properly watered them made me feel even worse.

“I was in a position where I felt compelled to move them on.”

Ian drove his son Billy up to Blackpool Pets and Aquatics five months later so they could mate their male with someone else’s female.

Billy, on the other hand, realized that this signified the end of their spider collection.

According to Ian, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “Bill was disappointed on the way home – he was perhaps eight or nine years old at the time – because there would be no more spiders.

“So I responded, ‘Oh, we’ll get a couple more,'” says the author.

For decades, Ian’s four-legged companions have been a “big part” of his life.

He is a teacher because of spiders, and he would not have met his wife if it weren’t for them.

Ian was a famous “animal man” in his early 20s, visiting schools with spiders and other animals he had at the time, traveling as far as Halifax, West Yorkshire, with his collection.

A visit to the Speke elementary school which he had attended as a child sparked the idea of becoming a teacher.

A visit to the Speke elementary school which he had attended as a child sparked the idea of becoming a teacher.

According to Ian, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, "'You've got an attitude with these kids,' the teachers were saying. You are adored by the children. Wouldn't it be possible for you to do it full-time?' He did consider it, especially after his life came to a halt."