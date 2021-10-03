A Liverpool scientist who was involved in a ‘eureka’ moment.

A Liverpool scientist has contributed to a key scientific breakthrough that could aid in the treatment of persistent non-healing wounds.

Dr. Adam Richardson, a Huyton native, was involved in the research project while pursuing his PhD at Liverpool John Moores University.

Researchers have referred to the discovery as a “eureka” moment.

The finding is related to MicroRNAs, which are little genetic molecules that affect the overall health of cells in our bodies. Dr. Richardson and his colleagues discovered that one M-RNA helps skin cells move three times quicker than its competitors.

Dr. Richardson, who now works in London, said he grew up in Huyton and had a difficult upbringing, but that his passion of science helped him get into university.

“I was lucky in that I had two outlets, science and football,” he remarked. They were the ones who kept me on the straight and narrow.

“It was a battle. I was the first person in my family to go university, and I knew a large group of people who didn’t go for a variety of reasons, including involvement in gun crime and addiction to drugs and alcohol.

“It just goes to show that if you discover something you love and are passionate about, you can achieve your goals.

“I wasn’t academically gifted; it just goes to show that if you find something you enjoy and put in a lot of effort, you can achieve your goals.” All you have to do now is set priorities.”

“Anyone who has suffered with psoriasis understands that sometimes it is hard to appreciate the skin you’re in,” said John Moores Professor Kehinde Ross, who led the research, which was supported by the British Skin Foundation. Millions of individuals throughout the world suffer from this severe skin disorder, and while treatment options have improved, there is still no cure.

"Small genetic molecules known as microRNAs have been shown to affect the overall health of cells in our body, therefore we've been looking into how one specific microRNA may be linked in skin cells and psoriasis. We discovered that a microRNA known as miR-184 can."