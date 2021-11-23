A Liverpool organization is making a significant difference in the lives of men in crisis.

According to a new report from Liverpool John Moores University, the Liverpool charity James Place is helping to prevent men from dying by suicide.

“The outcomes identified clearly suggest that James’ Place is making a life-changing difference to individuals (and) their families,” according to the report.

According to the Office for National Statistics, 6,507 people died by suicide in the United Kingdom in 2018, with men accounting for three-quarters of the total.

Nan’s £14,000 caravan fantasy became a “horror.”

Every year, over 800,000 individuals die by suicide around the world, and suicide among men is a huge public health issue. In the United Kingdom, it is the greatest cause of death among men under the age of 50 and young adults aged 20 to 34.

Dr. Pooja Saini of LJMU conducted James’ Place’s first Independent Evaluation Report, which was released in October 2020. The findings revealed that all men who completed post-intervention questionnaires exhibited a substantial improvement in their measured CORE-OM (outcome measures) scores when compared to their first encounter.

Using this as a foundation, the charity released this second evaluation (November 23), which was undertaken by Dr. Saini and LJMU.

The James’ Place approach was evaluated for its effectiveness in lowering suicidality in men over a two-year period prior to and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The service was “just as helpful, if not more effective, for men attending in distress during the epidemic,” according to the findings.

Relationship breakdown and family troubles were the two most common variables contributing to a suicide crisis.

Despite the fact that males arrived at their service with a higher level of distress than before the pandemic (83 percent vs. 89 percent), a higher proportion (28 percent vs. 37 percent) left with healthy to mild outcome scores as determined by their CORE-OM system (a 9 percent rise).

“This review once again reveals the strong influence of the James Place program,” stated Jane Boland, Clinical Lead. For the second time, I’m pleased to report that there is data to back up our claim that James Place is a safe and successful service for men in suicidal crisis.”

“It’s also critical to us that James Place contributes on both a clinical and academic level to understanding what works to prevent suicide,” said Chief Executive Officer Ellen O’Donoghue.

They provide assistance to men above the age of 18 who are suicidal. “The summary has come to an end.”