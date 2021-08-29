A Liverpool man won a Paralympic medal after surviving three suicide attempts.

Before winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, a Liverpool man survived three suicide attempts.

Jack Hunter Spivey, 26, was born on a council estate in Anfield and began playing table tennis at the age of eleven in Widnes before deciding to compete in the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

He missed out on reaching the team by a whisker, but he went on to compete at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio.

On Friday, he advanced to the quarterfinals of the men’s class 5 singles by defeating Tommy Urhaug of Norway, the player he defeated in the 2017 US Open to capture his first international singles gold medal.

In the table tennis semi-final, he fell to old adversary Valentin Baus, whom he had defeated four years before, and was awarded a bronze medal in the Paralympic Games.

However, Jack’s trip to Tokyo has had its ups and downs.

Because his mother couldn’t afford the fare, he would sometimes jump trains and sit in the lavatories all the way to Sheffield, where he now resides, so he could get to training.

His mother would forego milk and bread in order to pay for his transportation to training sessions.

After a rough patch with his mental health a few years back, he dropped down the world rankings, falling short of qualifying for Rio and keeping his seat on the team.

The outcome of a single match in China in 2015 determined his future.

“That was my work, my career, the dream gone,” Jack remarked when asked what would happen if he lost it. Everything.”

On the table, the Liverpool youngster, a ‘warrior,’ was battling his demons as much as his opponents.

“I went to training,” Jack told The Washington Newsday. Every day, I was in tears. I was dressed in the same way. I was smelling something. It was simply a total meltdown.

“My trainers would ask, ‘What’s the matter?’ and I would create excuses like my washing machine breaking or being late to training.”

