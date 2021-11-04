A Liverpool man has been named one of the UK’s ten Everyday Climate Heroes at COP26.

Ibe Hayter, the founder of Cycle of Life in Liverpool, is one of Rankin’s 10 Everyday Climate Heroes who are doing amazing things to lessen climate impact.

The initiative aims to change the face of climate action in the UK, debunking the myth that only politicians and activists have a media presence when many others are making a difference every day.

Rankin presented the ten people at COP26, and they will be shown on hundreds of billboards around the UK until November 12.

“The Everyday Climate Heroes all have thought-provoking stories to tell,” Rankin remarked. I wanted to emphasize the amazing change that these ordinary people have brought about.

“This effort shifts the focus away from world leaders and toward the people that make up our country.”

“To combat the climate issue, we all have a role to play.” “And now is the right time.”

Ibe’s Cycle of Life began in 2020 after he enrolled in a course with L8 a Better Place (Active Citizens), an organization that assists local residents in bringing projects to fruition that benefit their town.

“As a kid, I used to cycle with my father and had a lot of fond memories,” Ibe added. However, by the time I was in my late teens, I had given up cycling. I didn’t return till I was married and had children of my own. I wanted to share some of my fond childhood recollections.

“After a few failed tries to bicycle to school and other destinations, my kids told me I couldn’t do it any more. They complained about being teased at school and said they felt like aliens.

“I began to wonder why this was, given that everyone agreed that riding saves money, is excellent for health, and is a simple way to minimize our carbon impact.”

“I wanted to make cycling accessible to everyone in our community, but I felt that unless you see individuals you can relate to riding bikes, nothing would change.”

Ibe has established a cycling club in his community, repaired over 500 bicycles, and given 75 bicycles to key employees who wanted to try cycling. “The summary has come to an end.”