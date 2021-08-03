A Liverpool landmark that was once the focal point of hotel plans has been sold to make way for office space.

An office developer has purchased a Liverpool landmark that was once slated to become the city’s first five-star hotel.

Kinrise, the hybrid workspace developer, now owns the historic former Martins Bank HQ on Water Street, with plans to renovate it in the future.

The structure, which sits next to Liverpool Town Hall in a prominent portion of the city center, had been the subject of a number of grandiose hotel projects.

Over the years, a number of somewhat modified ideas have been submitted to the council for consideration, the most recent of which included a proposed sky bar on the top of the building with views of the city.

Those plans, however, were never realized, and the building is now in the hands of a new owner, with renovations under Kinrise set to begin soon, according to our sister site BusinessLive.

When finished, the plans could see a ground floor space open to the public for the first time in years, allowing people to see inside for the first time in years.

Kinrise co-founder Sam Lawson Johnston said the purchase of the building was a critical milestone for the organization.

“Liverpool is a vibrant and diverse city, and we have been looking for a location here for a number of years,” he said.

“Martins Bank Building satisfies all of the criteria we look for in a building: central location, a lot of character, a lot of natural light, and a lot of space — it’s the perfect complement to our growing portfolio.

“This is our greatest project to date, and we are excited to breathe new life into the structure and share it with the local community and businesses.”

When Martins moved into the building in 1932, it was the only national UK bank to have its headquarters outside of London.

It was then used by Barclays for years before closing in 2007. It was afterwards used to hide much of Britain’s gold reserves during WWII and was used by Barclays for years before closing in 2007.