A Liverpool hospital has been selected for a national award. Trial of the Covid vaccination in pregnant women

The Liverpool Women’s Hospital is one of the sites in England selected to participate in a research experiment to determine the best interval between Covid-19 vaccinations for pregnant women.

Scientists are launching a new study in the hopes of reassuring expecting moms about the safety of the vaccines.

Researchers hope to enroll over 600 pregnant women in the study, which will track the vaccine’s effectiveness and the growth of children up to the age of one year.

READ MORE: After a guy in his 30s was stabbed to death, only a single bouquet was left at the site.

The announcement comes just days after studies indicated that the great majority of pregnant women admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 are unvaccinated.

The chief midwife of England has written to GPs and midwives throughout the country, encouraging them to encourage expecting mothers to get vaccinated.

While there are currently no safety issues about pregnant women receiving Covid-19 immunizations, those behind this latest Preg-CoV trial hope it will provide expectant moms and those caring for them with “the best quality of evidence about these vaccines.”

To date, about 52,000 pregnant women in England have been vaccinated, with no documented safety concerns.

The experiment, which is the largest in the UK and is looking into the best interval between first and second doses for pregnant women, is funded by £7.5 million from the government.

Liverpool Women’s NHS Foundation Trust is one of fourteen NHS trusts chosen to participate.

Royal Preston Hospital, Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, and Birmingham Heartlands Hospital, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust are among the other hospitals.

Professor Paul Heath, the study’s chief investigator and professor of paediatric infectious diseases at St George’s University in London, said: “Vaccination coverage (uptake) in pregnancy is now disappointing, it’s low, less than a third.”

“I believe one of the reasons for this is that they are not confident enough in their vaccination abilities. Perhaps taking part in a trial can instill that confidence in them.”

He added he hoped the epidemic will teach us “the importance of including pregnant women in vaccine trials at an earlier stage,” and recognized that such a trial “might have started six months ago.”

”

“The summary comes to an end.”