The “offensive” name of a Liverpool man keeps getting him into problems with internet forms.

Sam Dong, 24, has had several run-ins with internet forms that have rejected his “offensive” last name.

On Tuesday, November 2, the music distributor was attempting to sign up for the meditation app Insight Timer when his surname was refused due to it being a “offensive word.”

Sam from Bootle had attempted and failed to sign up for a Tesco Clubcard online almost precisely a year ago, but he had met the same result. The problem with the online form has been fixed.

“It’s less of a slight on Tesco and more with the idea that, with Insight Timer being a meditation software and meditation being steeped in Eastern cultures, you’d assume that Eastern names would be kind of normal,” he told The Washington Newsday.

It makes him “frustrated more than anything,” according to the music distributor.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “It’s understandable that ‘Dong’ is a phallic metaphor in the United Kingdom and other English-speaking countries.

“But it’s also like, the 80th most popular surname in the world, so it’s kind of absurd.”

Sam claims that his surname has been the topic of “pretty consistently” jokes and double-takes.

According to The Washington Newsday, he said: “Most of the time, it’s just played for laughs. It’s often been more of a benefit than a disadvantage because it’s a memorable name.

“However, there are occasions when it begins to wear on my nerves a little.

“It’s much worse when the same joke is told again and over.

“Other times, it’s a second look, or people not believing what I’ve said, or people presuming it’s a different name, which is a strange one,” says the author.

A representative from Insight Timer was contacted for comment.