After failing to declare that she had been convicted of drug offenses, a doctor has been suspended for a year.

Farina Sheikh omitted to state that she had been convicted of a criminal offense in Romania in 2012 that involves her “being concerned in distributing controlled narcotics” when she applied for a position at Aintree University Hospital.

Before starting work as a Foundation year 1 doctor at Aintree in September 2016, she did not reveal the information when she sought full registration with the General Medical Council (GMC).

Sheikh said she was “unaware this was payment for a drugs deal” when she handed money between friends.

This was revealed to be untrue because she had arranged drug transactions for her friends on several occasions.

According to court records, Sheikh was convicted by the Bihor Court in Romania, receiving a six-month prison sentence suspended for two and a half years and ordered to pay court costs.

“I know why I am accused of and the crimes that I am accused of, that throughout 2012 I bought multiple times from the accused [redacted]many grams of deadly substances,” Sheikh stated in a statement to Romanian police, according to the tribunal.

The NHS Trust obtained a CRB check in September 2016, which revealed her previous drug conviction.

Sheikh’s clinical supervisor, on the other hand, believed it was a case of “mistaken identification,” and it was decided that she would investigate with the Disclosure and Barring Service because her Romanian certificate had no criminal records on it.

Before announcing the conviction in January 2018, Sheikh continued to deny being knowingly involved in a drug transaction to her clinical supervisor and the GMC on several occasions.

“After completing pre-employment checks, Dr Sheikh worked at Aintree University Hospital on a fixed term basis between September 2016 and July 2018 and has not been employed by the Trust since then,” a representative for Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust told The Washington Newsday.

“The Trust provided the GMC with the information they needed to conduct their inquiry,” says the statement.

Sheikh’s dishonesty, according to the panel, harmed her credibility. “The summary has come to an end.”