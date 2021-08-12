A Liverpool café has been commended for serving coffee that is “life-saving.”

Locals have lauded a ‘wonderful’ Liverpool city centre establishment for delivering ‘life-saving’ coffee.

Bold Street Coffee, rated three stars over on our sister site, 2chill, was thanked for always hitting the spot.

The award-winning speciality coffee business prides itself on providing ‘coffee for everyone,’ including Babychinos and Puppachinos in addition to the standard Macchiatos and Flat Whites.

They also provide drinks to keep you cool on hot days, such as Iced Latte’s and Mochas made with oat, almond, and coconut milk.

If you’re still undecided, check out their Instagram account, where they post delectable photos so beautiful you can almost taste the caffeine.

“Bold Street Coffee has been a lifesaver throughout the shutdown since their takeaway service means I can still grab my coffee on the fly on my break from work,” said previous customer William Whitby.

“Everyone feels comfortable because the staff is always very friendly and follows all of the cleanliness precautions. The food always looks amazing and they do a good brunch and breakfast menu and I can’t wait to try their Ultimate Vegan Breakfast Sandwich.

“The coffee is always delicious, and they have a large selection of specialty coffees for those with more adventurous tastes than mine.”

Bold Street Coffee is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

