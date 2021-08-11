A Liverpool artist known for his “lockdown blues” has launched a new live music event.

Tom Wilson, the founder and proprietor of Liverpool Arts Bar, was missing the energy of live entertainment and suffering from the dreaded “lockdown blues” when he decided to shake things up.

Tom decided to create a band during lockdown after his Hope Street pub closed for the foreseeable future and the hospitality business suffered.

He selected some of the city’s top up-and-coming musicians from four different bands for his new project, “Tin Can Voodoo.”

During lockdown, they got together through Zoom to show off their skills and choose their favorite music to play. When the limitations were lifted in May, they finally got together in person and took to the stage in a socially isolated practice room, where they brought the space to life.

They’ve taken over Wednesday evenings at Liverpool Arts Bar now that the limitations have been lifted, and many people are claiming that it’s impossible not to jump up and dance along.

Tin Can Voodoo brings the Arts Bar to life with some vintage blues, soul, and Americana, taking inspiration from the ambience of Chicago Blues Clubs.

The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, James Brown, and Elvis Presley are among the artists covered by the band, which features players from local bands such as Motel Sundown, BANDITT, DADDY, IORA, and others.

On Wednesdays, Tin Can Voodoo changes the bar, filling the night with call-and-response songs that allow the crowd to participate in the band, with the renowned ‘Minnie the Moocher’ making an appearance near the end of the set.

Tom even invites audience members to join the band, daring them to form their own, and regulars frequently show up with their instruments in hand, eager to participate.

The event is absolutely free and takes place every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. until late at the Liverpool Arts Bar. The pub has even concocted a special beverage for the occasion.