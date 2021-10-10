A Liverpool adolescent who looks up to Roberto Firmino and Harry Kane could be the next big thing.

If early indications are correct, Liverpool’s 18-year-old attacker Max Woltman could have a bright career.

Woltman, who has been a member of the Academy since he was seven years old, signed his first professional deal with the Reds in January after making significant progress at the juvenile level.

Last season, the teenager had a breakout season, scoring 13 goals for Marc Bridge-under-18s Wilkinson’s and helping Liverpool reach the FA Youth Cup final.

The Reds would eventually lose to Aston Villa in the crucial match, but it had been an incredible ride.

“Max has done incredibly well,” Liverpool U18s manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson said after the Reds’ FA Youth Cup quarter-final triumph over Arsenal, in which Woltman scored the game’s first goal.

“He’s gotten used to it.” The way we started the season was a little different, and Max was playing a different role.

“He adapted well to it and performed admirably, but as we’ve lost players due to injury and guys going up to the U23s, he’s had to adapt once more.”

“His season has been fantastic, and it was great to see him score on such a special occasion.”

“[His link-up play] is undoubtedly [an area where he’s improved this season].” It’s something we’ve discussed and worked on with him, and we’ve showed him footage and other materials.

“But in the end, it’s up to Max.” We can demonstrate and say things and schedule different sessions and all that, but in the end, Max is the one who is taking the material and putting it into action.

“He is deserving of a lot of praise.”

He’s been promoted to Barry Lewtas’ under-23s side since then, and he didn’t waste any time announcing his presence this season.

In August, the teenager scored in a 3-1 Merseyside derby win over Everton, putting his name on the scoresheet for the 2021/22 season and ensuring local bragging rights.

Woltman’s adaptability is what makes him such a valuable asset to Liverpool.

The kid prefers to perform in a variety of places throughout the frontline. “The summary has come to an end.”