A live performance of Harry Potter will be held in Liverpool with members of the original cast.

A live Harry Potter concert will be held in Liverpool next year, featuring one of the beloved film franchise’s actors.

In April 2022, the popular events venue Eventim Olympia on West Derby Road will host The Magical Music of Harry Potter Live in Concert.

For the first time, the award-winning film music is travelling the world in a one-of-a-kind musical evening.

The ‘amazing’ £5 facial wash from Superdrug that ‘does wonders’ on spots

The London Symphonic and Philharmonic Film Orchestra will perform popular music from the smash hit film franchise at the evening.

The music of Harry Potter will be brought to life by original performers, famous soloists, a choir, and a symphony orchestra, with viewers experiencing the most crucial musical moments from the series.

Music from all eight films is included in the program, as well as works by four exceptional composers: four-time Academy Award winner John Williams, Patrick Doyle, Nicolas Hooper, and Oscar winner Alexander Desplat.

In addition, the hit song from the stage show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be performed, which has won numerous honors in London and New York and has gone on to become one of the most well-known theatrical productions in the world.

The evening’s goal is to immerse viewers in the child wizard’s magical world, utilizing innovative technology such as light, sound, and laser staging, as well as a unique sound dimension to bring the song to life.

Chris Rankin, who played Percy Weasley in the film, will attend all of the performances. His career has seen him operate behind the camera and on stage, and he is still recognized internationally as one of the Weasleys.

Harry Potter’s Magical Music Live in Concert will take place on April 6, 2022.

Tickets begin at £39. Tickets can be purchased here.