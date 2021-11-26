A little girl was preyed upon by a man who subjected her to “heinous maltreatment.”

A man was sentenced to prison for offenses involving children that police described as “heinous abuse.”

Stephen Povey was arrested on charges of sending an inappropriate message to his victim and sexually assaulting her.

The 36-year-old has been in prison for four years and has a sexual harm prevention order against him.

Following complaints of his attack, Merseyside Police questioned Povey and charged him with causing or persuading a girl under the age of 13 to engage in sexual conduct, assaulting a girl under the age of 13, and engaging in sexual communication with a child.

Povey, previously of Sidney Street in Birkenhead, was sentenced to four years in prison and given a sexual harm prevention order at Liverpool Crown Court last month.

Following the case, Detective Constable Laura Eveleigh of the force’s Protecting Vulnerable People Unit lauded Povey’s victim and urged anyone who had been the victim of sexual crimes to contact the authorities.

“Not only does this horrible assault traumatize victims when it occurs, but the memory of it can last a lifetime,” she said. It can have a significant negative influence on a victim’s mental health, as well as irreversible harm to their trust in adults to protect them and their capacity to build trusting connections.

“This culprit has been brought to justice as a result of the victim’s and her family’s bravery in coming forward to police, and he cannot cause any additional harm to the girl or others any time soon.”

“I’d like to thank the victim for her bravery, as well as our Child Criminal Exploitation Team for their hard work in moving this investigation forward – and for supporting the young victim and her family every step of the way – and the Crown Prosecution Service for their support of a prosecution.”

“I hope Povey’s imprisonment, as well as the other measures implemented to severely limit his ability to offend again, reassures the victim and any future potential victims that police and the courts take such offenses very seriously.”

“If you’re a young person who is being subjected to inappropriate sexualized behavior that you don’t like, whether it’s.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”