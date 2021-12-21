A little book no bigger than a pencil lead was auctioned for $4,738.

At an auction in Belgium, one of the world’s smallest books, measuring barely 5 millimeters, was sold for a significant sum. The book, which was originally valued between $1,128 and $1,692, sold for around $3,948 at Arenberg Auctions in Brussels on Saturday. The total sum paid increased to $4,738 due to additional costs.

According to The Brussels Times, the 5mm by 5mm leather-bound book named “The Lord’s Prayer” features the prayer in Dutch, English, American English, French, German, Spanish, and Swedish.

According to Arenberg Auctions, the copy was one of a few hundred booklets printed in 1952 by the Gutenberg Museum in Mainz, Germany, to raise funds for post-World War II building repair projects. The museum is one of the world’s oldest printing museums, named after printing pioneer Johannes Gutenberg.

The auctioneer, Henri Godts, told the Guardian, “The printed text is so microscopic that you can’t read it with the naked eye and need a good magnifying lens.”

The book’s pages are about the size of a pencil lead and contain whole sentences. According to the auction company, it was written in three separate typographies. The book comes in a tiny box with the actual metal printing plates that were used to create it.

“The replica has been in a private collection for decades and is stored in a jewel box as if it were a valuable stone. If you wanted to, you could even combine it into a translucent diamond and put it around your neck “Godts expressed himself to the Guardian.

The Guinness World Record for the smallest facsimile of a printed book is held by “Teeny Ted from Turnip Town.” It’s 70 mm by 100 mm in size.

Small books have a lengthy history, and some believe the first miniature book was the Sumerian clay tablets from 2500 BC. Queen Mary of the United Kingdom popularized the style in 1922, when she commissioned 200 tiny books for her famous dollhouse.

“A small book is commonly considered to be one that is little more than three inches in height, width, or thickness in the United States,” the Miniature Book Society, based in the United States, stated in a statement. The size varies depending on where you are.