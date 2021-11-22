A Lieutenant Commander in the United States Navy has been charged with sex trafficking.

According to local law authorities, a United States Navy lieutenant commander was arrested last week in Virginia on allegations of sex trafficking.

According to the county sheriff’s arrest files, Lieutenant Commander Charles Cranston was detained on November 18 in Henrico County, near Richmond. Prostitution, commercial sex trafficking, and sex trafficking with the intent to receive money are all charges he faces.

In a statement to The Washington Newsday on Monday afternoon, Navy Lieutenant Commander Madisyn Hansen acknowledged the arrest but deferred to local law enforcement on the circumstances of the case.

The statement read, “We can confirm Lt. Cmdr. Charles Cranston was taken into custody by the Henrico Police Department on November 18.” “The Navy is taking this very seriously and is working closely with law enforcement.” Cranston is a security officer with the command’s Anti-Terrorism Force Protection unit in Norfolk, according to Task & Purpose, a military news outlet.

In April 1994, Cranston enlisted in the Navy and was commissioned as an officer in June 2006. According to Task & Purpose, he served with a Maryland-based aviation test and evaluation unit until 2009. In September 2016, he was promoted to lieutenant commander.

According to Task & Purpose, he is being held in court without bond at the Henrico County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court on December 10.

The Henrico County Police Department was contacted for comment by the Washington Newsday on Monday afternoon, but no response had been received by the time of publication. Any responses will be added to this story.

The police department was referred to by the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

Cranston is far from the only member of the US Navy to be accused of sex trafficking. Several sailors were suspected of trafficking women in the Middle East as early as June 2017, according to The Military Times in 2020.

Three US senators have demanded answers from Navy authorities on how they are tackling human trafficking involving US sailors as a result of the article. According to the New York Times, they wrote that it is “on the Navy to guarantee that survivors are linked with proper victim services and that any Sailors who participated are subjected to appropriate punishment.”

“Even the notion that Navy sailors are involved in drug trafficking is harmful to the public’s opinion of US forces in the United States,” says the report. This is a condensed version of the information.