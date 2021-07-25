A license for another Liverpool city centre bar could be canceled.

A Liverpool shisha bar will be the latest in a long line of establishments to fear losing their license to operate.

According to a notification on the city’s website, Vooo Lounge on Mount Pleasant will have its license reviewed in the coming months.

While the notice does not go into great detail about the reasons for the review, it does state that the request was made by a Liverpool councillor due to “public nuisance” concerns about the venue.

“The grounds for review are [that]a review of the license for this premises is relevant to the licensing objectives of public nuisance prevention,” according to the notification.

In recent months, a huge number of Liverpool establishments have had their licenses reviewed.

The Spice Lounge on Duke Street and Volume Lounge on Seel Street have had their licenses withdrawn in recent months due to severe violations of Covid legislation.

Police discovered the Spice Lounge distributing alcohol during the lockdown, while the Volume Lounge had received a number of complaints regarding its behavior during the outbreak.

In recent months, a number of other businesses in the city have had to defend their licenses, though none have been revoked.

The evaluation of Vooo Lounge will be considered by the council’s licensing and gambling subcommittee in the coming months.