A libertarian group is campaigning to cut $20 million from university funding in Idaho.

With Idaho’s public education system already lagging behind the national average in key categories, Republican lawmakers and the Idaho Freedom Foundation are pushing for a $20 million reduction in public university spending by 2022.

Idaho lawmakers decreased spending by $2.5 million earlier this year while putting together a budget with a surplus.

Conservative lawmakers and activists have used the alleged teaching of “critical racial theory” (CRT) in schools to justify education budget cuts.

CRT is a concept that examines and encourages historical discourse through the prism of examining the impact of racism on previous events and how it shaped present society.

Idaho has one of the lowest graduation rates in the country—around 82 percent in the last two years, according to the Idaho State Department of Education—behind only five states and the District of Columbia. According to the National Education Association, the amount of money spent per student in the public education system by the state, $7,705 per student in the 2019-20 school year, ranks worst in the country.

Idaho’s already low education statistics, as well as efforts to slash even more money, have influenced how businesses in and out of the state see the state’s potential to develop a qualified workforce.

According to the Associated Press, some businesses are hesitant to force their employees to live in a jurisdiction where they may be concerned about the education their children will receive in a state where public school resources are severely limited.

Rod Gramer, president of Idaho Business for Education, an advocacy group, stated, “The message the Legislature is giving to businesses is quite negative.” “It is, in my opinion, really damaging to our state. Not just for our corporate community, but also for our state’s future, economy, and quality of life.” The Trump administration’s $6 million early childhood learning federal grant was rejected by Congress earlier this year. One Republican lawmaker stated that anything that makes it easier for mothers to work outside the home should be opposed.

The average national classroom teacher pay, according to the association, is $65,000. Idaho is ranked 39th in the country in terms of average wage, little under $53,000, and 35th in terms of average starting salary.