A-level results of members of the Royal Family: Prince William, Harry, and Kate Middleton.

Hundreds of thousands of students in England are awaiting the results of their A-level exams.

On Tuesday, students will receive their A-level results, with grades determined by teachers rather than examinations, as they will only be graded on what they learned during the year.

Teachers in England have been expected to evaluate a variety of evidence for making grade decisions, including mock examinations, coursework, and in-class evaluations utilizing exam board questions.

Headteachers were required to sign a personal declaration stating that they believed the grades were accurate.

As part of quality assurance (QA) checks, schools and institutions were expected to furnish test boards with samples of student work as well as evidence used to decide the grades for the students chosen.

While many kids will be worried, the Royals had the entire world watching and waiting to learn their grades.

Some members of the Royal Family excelled in school, while others pursued interests that were less scholarly.

According to BirminghamLive, Prince William began his schooling at the prestigious Eton College in 1995 and stayed there for the most of his education.

In the year 2000, he received his A-Level results: an A in Geography, a B in Art, and a C in Biology.

With those results, he was accepted to St Andrews University in Scotland, where he majored in History of Art.

The Duke, like many other young people, took a gap year and traveled to Botswana, Chile, Kenya, and Tanzania.

He moved to St Andrews in 2001, where he met Kate Middleton, his future wife.

He received a 2:1 in his degree.

Kate Middleton Most couples enjoy comparing educational achievements, and Kate Middleton really outperformed her husband in A-Levels.

Before attending Marlborough College in Wiltshire, she completed 11 GCSEs at St. Andrew’s School in Pangbourne.

In her A-Levels, the Duchess received As in Math and Art, as well as a B in English.

She took a gap year before university, like her husband, before graduating with a 2:1 in History of Art from St Andrews University. Prince Harry Prince Harry followed his older brother to Eton College, where he studied for his GCSEs and A-Levels, but he wasn’t quite as intellectual as his older brother.

He was successful. “The summary has come to an end.”