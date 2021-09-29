A letter to parents was sent to schools, informing them that their children could be fined.

A letter has been sent to schools advising parents that if their children cause disturbance on bonfire night and Halloween, they may face fines.

Parents at St John Plessington School in Bebington received a letter from Merseyside Police outlining how they may be liable for sanctions if their children misbehave.

According to the letter, police are receiving more reports of antisocial behavior and dangerous fireworks use in the lead up to the autumn season.

The phenomena of mischief, often known as or ‘Mizzy night’ across Merseyside, is one of the most notable nights for disruptive behavior by young people on Merseyside.

This normally happens the night before Halloween, but it can also happen in the days preceding up to the festival, when authorities see an upsurge in antisocial behavior, especially destruction.

The letter, which was placed on the school website, requested parents’ assistance in the run-up to the celebrations in order to “protect the safety of the wider Merseyside public.”

The grounds for which children under the age of 16 could be arrested, as well as the potential fines, were then put out.

If detected with an unlit firework, a person under the age of 16 could be detained and fined £60.

If a person under the age of 16 throws or lights a firecracker or builds a bonfire, they may be arrested and fined.

It is illegal to throw things like eggs, flour, paint, or other objects against persons, vehicles, or property. You could be arrested and fined if you are caught or reported to the authorities.

If a minor under the age of 16 commits one of the aforementioned offenses, the parent or guardian will be responsible for any fines.

The letter went on to detail the possible repercussions of engaging in antisocial behavior during the holiday season, including the possibility of earning a criminal record, harm from fireworks, and the possibility of causing serious accidents if objects are hurled at automobiles, buses, shops, and houses.

After that, parents were given a list of things they might do to reduce the likelihood of their children engaging in antisocial behavior.

If your youngsters are going out (especially on the 30th and 31st.