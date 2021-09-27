A letter signed by 40 organizations opposes the Alabama GOP’s plan to use COVID funds for prisons.

According to the Associated Press, forty organizations have signed a letter criticizing Alabama GOP lawmakers’ plan to utilize federal COVID-19 relief cash to build new prisons.

The letter was signed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, the Southern Poverty Law Center Action Fund, and 38 other organizations. It critiques the state’s proposal to refurbish and create additional prison facilities using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan.

The letter claims that “building jails was not the intended use of these money and would leave our communities without the lifeline the American Rescue Plan was supposed to be.”

Critics of the idea further claim that the problems with Alabama’s prison system go beyond the state of the structures, and that new buildings will not solve deeper concerns.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Faced with a Justice Department lawsuit over Alabama’s notoriously violent prisons, state lawmakers convened a special session on Monday to discuss a $1.3 billion construction plan that would use federal economic relief monies to help pay for a portion of the vast new prisons.

Governor Kay Ivey has hailed the plan to construct three new jails and remodel others as a partial solution to the state’s long-running prison system problems. To help pay for the construction, the idea would take up to $400 million from the state’s $2.2 billion portion of American Rescue Plan funds.

In a statement released last week, the Republican governor said, “I am thrilled and exceedingly hopeful that we are finally in a position to address our state’s jail infrastructure concerns.” “We stand united to deliver an Alabama solution to this Alabama problem, despite the fact that this issue has been years in the making.”

The Alabama prison construction proposal calls for at least three new prisons, as well as renovations to existing facilities, including a prison in Elmore County with at least 4,000 beds and enhanced space for medical and mental health care needs, another prison in Escambia County with at least 4,000 beds, and a women’s prison.

In March, President Joe Biden approved the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package. It provides governments and localities with a steady source of funding to help them recover from the pandemic. The program allows states and towns a lot of leeway in how they implement it. This is a condensed version of the information.