A letter from Steve Jobs stating that he does not sign autographs has sold for about $500,000.

Jobs writes to inform the sender that he does not sign autographs in the 1983 letter. Surprisingly, the technology visionary signs his name at the bottom of the page.

The letter begins, “Dear Mr. M. Varon.” “I appreciate you taking the time to write, but I’m afraid I don’t sign autographs.” On Apple Computer, Inc. letterhead, the letter is dated May 11, 1983, and signed ‘Steven P. Jobs, Chairman Board of Directors.’

L. N. Varon, 870 10th Street, Imperial Beach, California, is the address for correspondence.

The letter, described as “in great condition with a little stain in the lower blank area” by Boston-based auction house RR Auction, sold for $479,939 on August 19.

The item description stated, “A famously tough signer, Steve Jobs habitually denied most requests—whether in person or over the mail, he very rarely met the appeals of autograph seekers.” “In this strange correspondence, he refuses to sign an autograph—possibly because an image or magazine was enclosed—while proudly affirming the letter’s closing in ink with his characteristic, lowercase signature. A fantastic early autograph from Apple’s founder.”

Jobs died in 2011 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Jobs was a technology and programming pioneer who co-founded Apple with Steve Wozniak in 1976. He was 56 years old at the time.

The signature of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs is frequently sold for large sums of money. When auctioned, early-era Apple collectibles and memorabilia have been known to fetch hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In 2018, a rare Apple-1, the first personal computer released by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976, sold for $464,876 at auction.

The physical board of the machine was allegedly unmodified, and it was clean and unused at the time of sale.

At the time, Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction, observed, “The Apple-1 was the first in an evolution of goods from Apple that would forever impact the world we live in.”

“This is the machine that gave birth to Apple Computer, a business that would go on to define an industry and was just valued at $1 trillion,” Livingston continued.

