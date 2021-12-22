A letter from a family to a man who has been gone for 365 days.

After going missing only days before Christmas, a guy has been missing for precisely a year today.

Police in Warrington have issued a new plea for information concerning the whereabouts of James Miller.

The 38-year-old was last seen around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, on Slater Street in Latchford.

Officers have continued to support James’ family since his disappearance and have investigated numerous sightings recorded, but none have proven definitive, according to Cheshire Live.

James’ sister Emma Miller said six months ago that the time since his abduction has been “such a horrible time.”

“We miss him and hope he is safe,” she said. It’s such a trying time right now.

“It’s critical that we keep his face in the public eye. As we’ve told everyone, all it takes is one person to recognize him and point us in the right direction.” Emma also expressed gratitude to the general public for their continuous help in the search for James.

“We’ve got an outpouring of support, and we can’t thank the people enough, not just in Warrington, but around the country,” she continued.

“When everyone comes together and there is so much support, it truly restores your faith in humanity.” Thank you to everyone who continues to support us; we can’t thank you enough.

“We miss him and hope he’s doing well.” We sincerely hope he is safe. We want him to return to us.” “Today marks one year since James was last seen and reported missing,” said Detective Inspector Helen Clegg of Warrington Local Policing Unit.

“For his family and friends, the past 12 months have been a long and painful time, and my thoughts are with them today and will continue to be as each day passes.”

“Despite the numerous inquiries we’ve received since James went missing, we still don’t know where he is.”

“However, the investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are continuing to investigate reports that could lead to the discovery of James.”

“As we reflect on this day, I’d like to encourage the public to think back and contact us if they have information that has not yet been shared with us.”

