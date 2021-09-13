‘A lesson in foresight and bravery.’ The reaction from the national media to Liverpool’s ‘huge statement’ victory over Leeds.

Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday, dominating the game from the start.

Mohamed Salah, Fabinho, and Sadio Mane scored to give Jurgen Klopp’s team all three points in the Premier League table, which they share with Chelsea and Manchester United.

The big talking point of yesterday’s game was, unfortunately, Harvey Elliott’s significant ankle injury, which left Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp clearly concerned when discussing the event afterward.

Liverpool’s performance at Elland Road was well praised, as evidenced by the national media’s reaction to the victory.

“If you wanted to be tough on Thiago Alcântara, you might say that Leeds are the type of squad that should fit him: a club whose constant running and rotation generates the kinds of changing spaces he enjoys exploiting. More generously, his first start of the season was a joy to behold: a masterclass in vision and bravery on the ball, which was duly rewarded in injury time when he assisted Sadio Mané’s long-awaited goal.

“Let us be clear about what courage entails. It’s a term used in English football to indicate physical bravery: rain-soaked sliding tackles, heroic blocks, and putting your head in dangerous places. Thiago’s courage, on the other hand, is based on conviction: “the determination to receive the ball when someone twice your size is clamoring for it, the determination to make a hazardous pass through a gap rather than a safe backwards pass.”

“All of their title competitors have made major statements, but Liverpool has made the biggest so far: they have their team back, while Salah made his own proclamation by scoring his 100th Premier League goal.

“Manchester City paid £100 million for Jack Grealish, Chelsea paid a similar sum for Romelu Lukaku, and Manchester United re-signed Cristiano Ronaldo. The return of long-term absentees like Van Dijk has made all the difference for Liverpool. They believe once more.”

“Liverpool don’t get the clichés that some of their opponents do, but it would be a big mistake to argue that this team isn’t capable of going all the way.”

