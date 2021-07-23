A leopard mauls a child to death, and the half-eaten body is discovered in the woods.

A wild leopard killed a 10-year-old boy in the Indian state of Uttarakhand a few days ago, the third incident in the area this week.

According to The Times of India, the nameless victim was walking with his 13-year-old sister in the town of Pithoragarh when the beast pulled him into the forest.

His sister was able to flee the scene of the attack and warn village inhabitants, who discovered that the animal had departed the attack location.

According to the story, the boy’s partially devoured body was discovered in the forest in Pali hamlet in Gangolihaat on Tuesday.

According to the site, two ladies were killed in identical attacks in the Tehri neighborhood just days apart. Three shooters who killed the animal guilty for the attacks in Tehri on Tuesday have been dispatched to Pithoragarh to hunt down the boy’s killer.

According to The Times of India, chief wildlife warden JS Suhag of Uttarakhand’s forest department said, “We’ll try to catch the animal; if we can’t, it’ll be shot dead.”

According to the article, camera traps have also been set up in the vicinity to track the animal’s movements.

If the boy’s assailant is killed, it will be the third maneater murdered in Pithoragarh’s forest division this year, according to divisional forest officer Vinay Bhargav.

The victim’s family received an undisclosed ex-gratia payment, and the remaining money will be delivered after the boy’s body is autopsied, according to Bhargav.

According to The Times of India, the forest division has a high proportion of man-leopard clashes because the majority of its 1,342 communities are located near deep forests.

“We lost ten people to leopard assaults last year. The outlet quoted Bhargav as stating, “There is a need to survey abandoned settlements in the region that have become [a]safe haven for leopards.”

He went on to say that a count of leopards in each forest division was also needed to properly address man-leopard conflicts.

Despite steps to address the conflicts, such as increased patrolling and the deployment of radio collars to track the animals, big cat attacks account for more than half of deaths in man-wildlife conflict situations in Uttarakhand, according to the research.

As of Wednesday, 30 deaths from man-wildlife conflict occurrences had been recorded for the first half of the year, according to The Times of London. Brief News from Washington Newsday.