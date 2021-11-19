A lawyer describes the judge’s decision to allow a Rittenhouse juror to take legal instructions home as “unusual.”

According to the Associated Press, the judge handling the Kyle Rittenhouse trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin, raised concerns after allowing one juror to take home a copy of the issued legal instructions.

Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder’s decision was “certainly exceptional in my experience,” according to Tom Grieve, a Milwaukee lawyer and former prosecutor who is unrelated to the case.

He explained, “The inevitable concern is that it will precipitate armchair research and table discussion.”

Rittenhouse, 18, is accused of killing two individuals and injuring a third during the unrest that erupted in Kenosha in the summer of 2020 when a police officer fatally shot Jacob Blake, a Black man. Throughout the trial, prosecutors said Rittenhouse instigated the lethal confrontations, but his defense team claimed the killings were in self-defense.

Before deliberations began, Schroeder read aloud 36 pages of information about the charges against Rittenhouse and the statutes of self-defense. One juror asked Schroeder if she may take the jury instructions home with her after the jury finished its third day of deliberations on Thursday, and he agreed, according to the Associated Press.

Schroeder’s judgment alarmed those people directly involved in the case, in addition to Grieve. After the panel had departed, Rittenhouse attorney Mark Richards expressed worry to Schroeder that allowing jurors to carry the legal instructions with them would encourage them to conduct online research or look things up in dictionaries, which is not permitted.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

On Friday, the jury reconvened for a fourth day of deliberations.

Two mistrial motions from the defense loomed over the case while the jury deliberated, with the possibility to overturn the judgment if the panel found Rittenhouse guilty. One of the motions asks the judge to go even farther and order the prosecutors not to try him again.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys have argued that they were given a subpar copy of a potentially critical film and that the prosecution asked the defendant inappropriate questions during cross-examination.

When Rittenhouse went to Kenosha, he was a 17-year-old former police youth cadet, and he said he was there to safeguard property after rioters lit fires and looted businesses the night before.

Joseph Rosenbaum was shot and killed by him. This is a condensed version of the information.