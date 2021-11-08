A lawsuit has been filed against an Indiana school district over transgender restroom access and the use of incorrect names.

On behalf of two transgender high school students, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has filed a federal lawsuit against an Indiana school district.

Two transgender students at Terre Haute North High School were denied access to facilities and bathrooms that corresponded to their gender identity.

These two students have identified as boys since elementary school.

The ACLU has filed a lawsuit against the Vigo Country School Corporation, requesting a preliminary injunction requiring school personnel to use the students’ preferred male names. Furthermore, the ACLU wants those names to be used in any school-related capacity, including school publications such as the yearbook.

In a statement, ACLU of Indiana legal director Ken Falk stated, “Schools should be a safe place for kids, and refusing to allow a student to use the correct restroom may be tremendously detrimental.”

According to the ACLU, students who are denied access to the correct restroom may face more bullying and may avoid using the restroom at all while at school.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, the high school has broken both the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment and Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972.

“Denying a pupil the right to use the appropriate restroom is discrimination,” Falk said.

Legal and political battles have raged across the country for transgender restroom access.

A Virginia school board’s petition to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban was denied by the United States Supreme Court in June. Lower courts concluded that the board’s policy was unlawful and discriminatory since it forced a student to utilize restrooms that matched his biological sex—female—or private bathrooms.

Attorneys general from 20 states, including Indiana, sued President Joe Biden’s administration in August, requesting that directives that extend federal sex discrimination protections to LGBTQ people be halted. The directives cover everything from transgender girls participating in school sports to the use of gender-neutral bathrooms in schools and workplaces.

Two civil rights organizations filed a federal lawsuit on Thursday challenging a Tennessee law that prohibits transgender athletes from participating in public high school or middle school sports that are gender-specific.

