A lawsuit has been filed against a Kentucky police training agency, accusing it of presenting racist coursework.

According to a lawsuit, the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Educating, which is in charge of training police officers across the state, used racist content in their online training classes.

Whistleblowers who protested about the materials were allegedly retaliated against, according to the lawsuit. Despite the fact that the complaint was filed in August, the training materials have only lately become public.

The slides used in the online course to instruct recruits purportedly included graphics from the Black hip-hop cultural website Nappyafro.com. The term “Gorilla Pimp” was allegedly used next to a picture of a shirtless Black man on a PowerPoint about human trafficking. According to the slide, the “Gorilla Pimp” was violent, unsophisticated, socially limited, and focused on “survival needs.” Another presentation depicting the signs of a human trafficking victim purportedly featured predominantly photographs of Black guys. Women may “appear scared or afraid” around such males, according to the presentation, or refer to them as their “lover.” Another slide had an image of a Black man smoking what seemed to be narcotics and alluded to a “Romeo Pimp.” The words “Daddy True” were allegedly written beneath the Black man’s photograph. According to WDRB, former workers of the state’s Department of Criminal Justice Training filed the lawsuit because the photos were “derogatory and racist.” According to lawsuit records, one lady who submitted the photographs to the department’s equal employment opportunity office was demoted shortly after.

Emails between worried department employees and Patrick Miller, the department supervisor, revealed Miller’s reservations regarding the training materials.

In a January 5 email, Miller said, “It offers minimal training value for the societal implications that could emerge from our employing it.” “In addition, it appears that the slides use a lot of black persons. Can white people not be pimps, was the query posed to me. Is it possible that our usage of images contributes to stereotyping?” Despite his concerns, Miller stated that he and his agency were “not looking at it from a law enforcement viewpoint per se, but more from the perspective of what would happen if this individual presentation were to be exposed to the media.” Kelly Foreman, a spokesman for the Department of Criminal Justice Training, stated that all training images are evaluated on a regular basis to eliminate any inappropriate content. The photographs in question, according to Foreman. This is a condensed version of the information.