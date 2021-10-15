A lawsuit alleges that Kenosha cops were aware that the militia wanted to harm protesters.

According to the Associated Press, a federal complaint was filed Thursday by a man shot in the arm during a protest against police brutality in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, who says that authorities fostered the violence by allowing an armed militia to counter-protest at the demonstration.

Rittenhouse, who resided hours away in Antioch, Illinois, allegedly tagged along with white supremacist militia members who traveled to the march to safeguard businesses during the protest, according to Gaige Grosskreutz’s lawsuit. Rittenhouse allegedly used a semiautomatic weapon to shoot Grosskreutz, Joseph Rosenbaum, and Anthony Huber, killing Huber and wounded Grosskreutz.

According to the lawsuit, “if a Black individual had approached police with an assault rifle, proposing to patrol the streets with the police, he would have most certainly been shot dead.”

“He would have been shot dead if a Black boy shot three civilians with an assault weapon and was spotted walking away from the site of the crime with the assault rifle in hand while other citizens cried he was an active shooter.”

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, was charged with many crimes, including homicide. He claims he shot in self-defense when Rosenbaum and Huber assaulted him and Grosskreutz approached him with a firearm. The trial of Rittenhouse is set to begin next month.

According to the filing, authorities were aware that the militia was there to harm civilians, citing social media reactions such as “Is there a counter-protest? Nah. “Armed and ready to kill looters and rioters tonight,” and “I fully intend to kill looters and rioters tonight.” Tonight, go for the kill.” The posters’ identities were not revealed in the complaint.

Regardless, they were welcomed by the police, who allowed them to patrol the streets with their weapons after curfew. According to the lawsuit, one officer informed the militia, “we appreciate you guys.” According to the lawsuit, police then drove protestors toward the militia, promising members they could take care of them.

Several cops saw Rittenhouse before and after the shootings, but never asked for identification, detained or disarmed him, and let him go right past them, despite the fact that people were screaming that he had shot people and that he still had his weapon slung over his chest, according to.