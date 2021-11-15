A lawmaker has been chastised for naming a woman who claims she was raped by another lawmaker.

After exposing the name of a 19-year-old intern who said she was raped by another member, Idaho state Representative Priscilla Giddings was removed from her place on the Commerce and Human Resources Committee.

Giddings, a Republican, was removed from the Idaho House of Representatives by a 49-19 vote on Monday for “behavior unbecoming a politician.” During the investigation, the committee unanimously found that Giddings lied several times and was hostile and belligerent with the ethics committee.

Giddings had published links to a far-right blog post on the legislative inquiry on social media.